Martha Frailey

Martha Lincoln Frailey (Marty), age 72, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona after a brief battle with brain cancer. Marty was known for her kindness. She freely and very generously shared her knowledge, finances, and life; her contributions created positive change and uplift for many lives in the Tucson area and elsewhere. Marty was born on October 12, 1950. In 1960, the family moved to the suburban Detroit area. She attended Mercy High School, where she was a competitive member of the award-winning swim team. Marty's passion for swimming stayed with her throughout her life. Always ready to tackle a new project, Marty picked up a variety of hobbies including biking, hiking, quilting, and travelling. Known as "Smart Mart", she also found a way to combine another of her favorite hobbies, reading, into a highly successful career centered on helping diverse populations. In 1972, Marty graduated from The University of Dayton with a bachelor's degree in Education and moved to Tucson, AZ. Marty earned a master's degree, with reading emphasis, from The University of Arizona and became an excellent teacher. For almost 30 years she was a professor at Pima Community College in Tucson where she taught College Reading and over time became the head of the Reading Department. During her tenure Marty designed a course on Critical Reading for Health Professions that is in use today. She retired from the College in 2017 and was granted the distinguished emeritus status. The celebration of Marty's life is on December 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Catalina State Park, Ringtail group picnic area. At the time of her death Marty was actively creating a beautiful quilt. To honor her we will be wearing our blues, greens and purples to make a "living quilt" to surround Marty with love. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to one of her favorite charities, The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.