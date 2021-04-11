Martha Groh

GROH, Martha (Mardi)

Our beloved mother Martha (Mardi) Groh passed peacefully into her new life in Heaven on February 16, 2021. Her family and the wonderful staff at Arizona Assisted Living were at her side. She was 96 years of age.

Her loving husband of 63 years, Ferd Groh preceded her in death in 2006. She is survived by her sons, Glenn Groh (Jan), Gary Groh (Olivia) and daughter, Jan Morales (Roy); grandchildren, Carrie Buck, Mark Morales, Jim Groh, Matthew Morales, J'lene DeChape, Jeff Groh, Andrea Groh, Anthony Groh and Kelly Lowe. She has 17 great-grandchildren.

Mardi was born in Butler New Jersey to Benjamin Corning and Florence Robinson. She had four siblings. All have preceded her in death.

Ferd and Mardi moved their family to Tucson in 1954. Mardi became a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW Post 549 and the Ladies Club at the YMCA, she enjoyed taking personal enrichment classes in creative writing and photography. She became a good amateur photographer and had her camera with her at all family events and social functions.

We will miss her warmth and unconditional love. Mardi believed in looking for the good in people. Her gift was making people feel special. She had a great sense of humor. Mardi Groh passed away on the first day of Mardi Grah.