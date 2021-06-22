Martha Johnsen

JOHNSEN, Martha

85, passed away peacefully in her home in Tucson, Arizona on June 10, 2021. A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband, Norman; her children, Susan, Audrey, Elaine and Norman Jr.; her five grandchildren, Stephen, Trevor, Aly, Sara and Amelia and her sisters, MaryLou Jensen and Eleanor Reddington.

Born and raised in Worcester, Massachusetts, Martha studied Nursing at Peter Bent Brigham and practiced as a hospital nurse in Massachusetts and Illinois. She married Norman Johnsen in 1959 and they made their homes in Chicago, Illinois, Chatham, New Jersey, and Tucson, Arizona.

From an early age Martha developed an interest in wildflowers, birds and handcrafts. Long before it became a popular activity, she and her sister Marylou developed an enthusiasm for genealogy, searching original town records and other sources to locate their ancestors in early New England. She was an avid reader, always having a stack of library books ready by her side.