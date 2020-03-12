Martha Loya

LOYA, Martha O.
83, born January 20, 1937 passed away peacefully with her children and grandchildren by her side on March 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Rosa Olguin; her husband of 62 years Rolando O. Loya, and grandson Alan Ray Loya. Our mother was the youngest of 20 children. She is survived by her children Olivia (David) Romero, Rolando Loya Jr., Alejandro (Alma) Loya, Lorrie (Larry) Villegas, Ruth Loya (Eduardo Daniel Sr.) Veronica Loya, Salvador and Fabian Loya, and Travis A. Salazar. She leaves behind 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Through her kindness, our mother showed unconditional love with open arms. She embraced all and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her family was her first priority, through her strength she kept us strong. Mama want some Bacardi and coke? "YUP". Visitations are at CARRILLO'S (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Thursday March 12, 2020. Santa Cruz Church, Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. 1220 S. 6th Ave., Tucson AZ 85713. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery, 12:30 p.m. 3555 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.