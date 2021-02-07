Martha Mccombs

MCCOMBS, Martha B.
"Liz" passed away peacefully at her home in Oro Valley, AZ on January 24, 2021. She was born on November 7, 1953 in Rochester, NY to William L. and Kathryn J. (Brady) Barber of LeRoy, NY. She graduated from the Erie Community College Dental Hygiene program in 1973, and started working for several local dentists in LeRoy and Rochester, NY. In 1987, she moved to Hudson, NH when her husband, Robert, was hired by a defense contractor. She spent 25 years as a hygienist before moving to Tucson in 1998. She is survived by her husband, Robert; three sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin (Haley), Ryan (Breeana) and Jordan (Keara); five grandchildren, three brothers, William, Thomas and James and multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews. Liz enjoyed painting with her art group at the Ellie Town Center, cruising (Antarctica was her favorite), baking (especially desserts), spending time at Canyon Lake, and socializing with her friends and family (even if it was just a text or a call). She was a loving wife and mother, a strong woman, and a warrior who battled her cancer until the end. Due to the coronavirus, there will not be a funeral service. A Memorial may be held at a later date. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.