Martha Moore

Martha Townsend Moore, 99, of Frankfort, Kentucky passed away peacefully at her beloved home on the Elkhorn Creek on August 26, 2022. She was surrounded by family. Martha did not wish to have a public service and the family, in lieu of flowers, would like to direct donations to the Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice). https://www.bgcarenav.org/ Martha was a remarkable woman and she lived life as a force of nature. She made the world a much, much better place to live in. Martha was a nearly 70-year congregant of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Frankfort where she tended to the garden and lifted her community when they were in need. Martha called Tucson her home away from home. She and Guy originally had a home in the Tucson Foothills where they spent half the year with their family. She has many lifelong friends there, and the Riverwalk will not be quite the same without her daily strolls. We celebrate the life & life's work of the indomitable Martha Townsend Moore! Godspeed and eternal peace. Martha Townsend Moore was preceded in death by her husband Guy Nelson Moore, her parents Grace Cole Townsend and John Wilson Townsend and three sisters. She is survived by daughters Rebecca Moore Riddle (David), Frankfort, KY. and Laura Moore Grubb (David), Redmond, WA. She cherished her five grandchildren: Laura Morgan, Jacob Vittetow, Chapman Grubb, Grace Grubb, and George Grubb. She additionally had three great-grandsons.