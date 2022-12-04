 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Martha Nelson

  • Updated

Martha passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 4, 2022 at the age of 95.  --   She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo and sons, Roger and David.  Martha is survived by her daughter, Diana (Mike) McCully; grandchildren, Maxwell (Aaron Beth) McCully and Patrick McCully; great-grandchildren, Chesa and Ryla McCully. The family would like to thank the staff of Infinity Assisted Care and Aria Hospice. -- Per her request, no services will be held.  Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News