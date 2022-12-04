Martha Nelson

Martha passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 4, 2022 at the age of 95. -- She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo and sons, Roger and David. Martha is survived by her daughter, Diana (Mike) McCully; grandchildren, Maxwell (Aaron Beth) McCully and Patrick McCully; great-grandchildren, Chesa and Ryla McCully. The family would like to thank the staff of Infinity Assisted Care and Aria Hospice. -- Per her request, no services will be held. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.