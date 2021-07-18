Martha Seger

SEGER, Martha Romayne, PhD

February 17, 1932 - June 30, 2021

Martha passed away peacefully at the age of 89, in Tucson, Arizona on June 30th, 2021. She grew up in Adrian, Michigan and later in life called Ann Arbor home. Always a big fan of the University of Michigan, she would make a point to take family and friends to "The Big House" for a football game. One of her absolute favorite places was The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, MI.

Martha was known as a "tough lady" in her professional life. She had a long and distinguished career in economics that included Commissioner of the Financial Institutions Bureau for the State of Michigan, Professor of Finance at Central Michigan University, John M. Olin, Distinguished Fellow at the University of Arizona and various directorships. Her most notable position was the appointment as a Governor of the Federal Reserve by President Ronald Regan.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Courtland and nephew, Bradford. She is survived by her sister, Susan; sister-in-law, Catherine; niece, Janice Meyer (Bill); niece, Christine Kharrazi (Navid); great-nephew, Alec and great-niece, Madeline.

A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian, MI for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be given in Martha's name to: Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (T.R.O.T) 8920 E. Woodland Rd., Tucson, AZ 85749 or Adrian College, Seger Scholarship Fund, 110 S. Madison Street, Adrian, MI 49221 www.Adrian.edu/give Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.