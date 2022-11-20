Martha Slowik

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Born in Detroit, MI, on August 2, 1942. She wed the love of her life, Edward Casimir Slowik, on June 8, 1963. Marti is survived by Ed, her devoted husband, and two children, Edward II "Chip," and Christa. She is also survived by her sister, Judith Santanelli. She had a generous heart and was a selfless mother and wife. She will be missed by many. Visitation and Rosary will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers send donations to Southern AZ Humane Society.

