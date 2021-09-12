Martha Towle

Our mama, Martha Catherine Towle, born November 12, 1931, died on September 8, 2021. She was the youngest of 12 children born to George and Margaret Herman, all of whom predeceased her. Martha was married to Bill Towle for 55 years. Bill died in 2009. Together they loved to golf; he never did match her hole-in-one. She was the best mother in the world to six wonderful children, Debbie (John), Michelle (Lloyd), Bud (Jackie), Lyn (Dave), Jim (Sue Ann), and Mary (Bill), the best grandmother to 24 perfect grandchildren, and 32 beautiful great-grandchildren. Martha lived the final months of her life at Starfish Midtown where she was beloved by the residents and caring staff. A lifelong devout Catholic and devoted servant of God, she spent 30 years in service as a caretaker of the rectory at St. Pius X Catholic Church. No services scheduled at this time. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.