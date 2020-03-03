Martha William

WILLIAM, Martha "Marty" (Ortega)
of Tucson AZ, formerly La Puente, CA. Peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on February 27, 2020 at age 69. Born August 5, 1950 to the late Louis Ortega, and mother Esther Ortega. Beloved wife of Charles Williams, devoted mother of Santos "JR" and Angela Moreno (Ortiz); mother-in-law to Jane Ortiz and Gabriel Moreno; cherished granny of Jocelynn, Domonique, Joshua, Cian, Luke, Janea and Gabriel Jr. Also survived by her mother and siblings, Julie, Louie, Yolie, Gloria, Daniel, Sam and Virginia. Marty was an amazing friend to many. She enjoyed the outdoors and had a great appreciation for history. Working at the Tucson Visitor Center was not just a job, but a passion of hers. Enjoying the encounters of people from around the world. A Celebration of Life will be held this Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., at Calvary Chapel, 5170 South Julian Drive, Tucson, AZ 85706. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.