Martha Yaeger

passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2021. Betty was born in Tucson, AZ January 11, 1929. She is preceded in death by her parents, Peter E. Howell and Lora Hunt Howell; her brother, Peter E. Howell, Jr. and husband, Richard H. Yaeger. She is survived by daughters, Kathryn (Mark), Lisa, Jamie (Tom) her beloved grandchildren, Matthew, Britnee, Zachary, Nathan and Kaitlin. Betty graduated from Tucson High School. She attended the UofA and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She was also a member of the Jr. League of Tucson. Betty was an amazing tennis player, loved her bridge games and picture puzzles. Her greatest joy was her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable donations made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson, AZ, 85704 or charity of your choice. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.