Martin Dresner

DRESNER, Martin L., MD, FACS,
of Tucson, Arizona died December 21, 2020 at age 80. Retired Army Colonel with 33 years of military service as a urologist. Vietnam Veteran received Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. Second career at the University of Arizona as an adjunct medical professor and at the Tucson VA Medical Center where he served as Chief of Surgery and Chief of Urology for almost ten years, continuing as Chief of Urology until he retired. Survived by children, Noah Dresner, Kurt Dresner and Kira Mauro; brother, David Dresner and partner, Ellen Ristow. Beloved grandfather of five grandchildren. Private interment. Memorial postponed until a later date due to COVID. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.