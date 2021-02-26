Martin Lujan

73, born in Benson on June 2, 1947, lived in Tucson, passed away February 23, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Antonio and Lorenza Lujan; sister, Dolores. Survived by brother, Alfred (Joann) Lujan; son, Martin (Erica) Lujan; grandchildren, Peyton and Eli Lujan. Also survived by aunts, Lupe and Lucia; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Graduated from Benson High School 1966. Graduated from Cochise College 1968. Graduated from the UofA and other colleges and universities earning a MBA degree. Taught at Pima Community College, part-time faculty, for over 20 years. Worked at Pima County for over 34 years. Served as a Sargent in the United States Army during Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts, Air Medal, and various other medals for his service. Dedicated his life to his family, public service, and education. We know you will continue to watch over us. We will miss and love you forever. Arrangements by RICHARDSON'S REMEMBRANCE.