Martin Meyer

On December 9, 2022, Dr. Martin "Marty" Henry Meyer, 93, passed away peacefully at home with his loved ones by his side. Marty was born to Martin Henry Meyer, Sr. and Alvina Wolter on May 24, 1929 in St. Louis, MO. Although his family came from humble beginnings, they instilled life-long values full of love and faith. Marty was a cross-country runner in high school, and was never beaten in the mile. He attended University of Missouri, and the University of Pittsburgh. Marty married Patricia Neibert in 1959, and moved to Tucson, AZ. Marty served a year as a Captain in the U.S. Army. Marty and Pat had two daughters, Christine and Suzanne. Marty had 32 successful years in Internal Medicine/Cardiology at Thomas-Davis Medical Clinic. Marty also married Elaine Cutts in 1987, which brought two stepsons, Barry and Brian. In 2015, Marty moved to Coronado, CA to be close to his daughters and sons-in-law, Michael and Mike. He knew a lot of characters and was definitely one himself; we have so many stories. Marty is survived by his children, Christine Meyer Morgan (husband Michael); Suzanne Meyer-Kenney (husband Mike); Barry Cutts, pre-deceased (wife Karen); Brian Cutts (wife Lisa); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, as well as many beloved family members. Service will be held on Thursday, December 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 710 S. Kolb Rd, Tucson, AZ. A brief fellowship at the church, funeral procession, military honors, and gravesite burial at Evergreen Cemetery on N. Oracle Rd. will follow the church service. A live-stream will be available: http://follutheran.org/worship/live-stream-information/ In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Salvation Army https://salarmy.us/memorial, choose "In memory of...", complete form, and add "for the greatest needs." in the comment section. Or The Grand Canyon Conservancy Protect.GrandCanyon.org/imoMartinMeyer