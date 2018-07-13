MARTIN, Redge H.
It is with great sadness that the family of Redge H. Martin announces his passing on July 11, 2018 at the age of 78 years. Redge will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Sue, along with his children, Brett and Apryl and grandchildren, Madeleine and Jack. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Friday, July 13, 2018 at VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, 2285 E. Rancho Vistoso, Oro Valley, AZ 85755. He will then travel on to his final resting place in Missoula, Montana for a funeral on Wednesday, July 18th.