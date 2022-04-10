Martin Shultz

Born in Tucson in 1935 to William and Jean Shultz, Lee passed on March 30, 2022. After graduating from Tucson High, he attended MIT, the U of A, and Tulane Medical School. He served in the Air Force as a flight surgeon from 1962 to 1965. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn. The two met while working at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, during his residency. They moved back to Tucson and Lee joined his father in the practice of urology in 1970. He contemplated retiring later this year but continued to work until his sudden passing. His father started practicing locally in 1921, so together they served patients in the Tucson area for 100 years. He is greatly missed by his two daughters, Julie and Carrie; his brother, Gail and by his nieces and nephews. He took part in many local organizations including Rotary, the Centurions, and the Breakfast Club. He enjoyed skiing and rock climbing. He loved Mt. Lemmon and listening to classical music performances. He fondly remembered Sweet Emma and her Preservation Hall Jazz Band in New Orleans. Recently he enjoyed walking the nature trail at Sabino Canyon, and was pleased to find a delicious hamburger joint on his side of town. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Ft. Lowell Rd. Arrangements by East Lawn.