MARTINEZ, Gilbert Aros
92, World War II veteran, passed away March 22, 2019. Preceded in death by great-nephew, Adrian Federico; brothers, Manuel Martinez and Enrique Martinez; sisters, Dora M. Federico and Alice Nelson. Survived by brother, Oscar Martinez; nieces, Terry (Fred) Yslas, Sylvia Mendoza and nephew, Archie (Carolann) Federico; great-nephews, Rene (Aileen) Yslas, Estevan (Cecilia) Yslas, Oscar (Sonya) Ortiz; great-nieces, Veronica Fuentes and Melissa (Tony) Rodriguez and many great-great-nieces and nephews. A special thank you to all of the staff at Gloria's Assisted Living for taking such good care of our Tio during these past few months. We love you Tio and we'll miss you very much. Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave., with a Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.