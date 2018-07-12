MARTINEZ, Rodrigo "Pepe"
Pepe was born on March 13, 1944, he passed away peacefully on June 25, 2018 at the age of 74. Preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Tomasa (Reyes) Martinez; sisters, Victoria, Lucia, Martina, Josephina "Josie", Concepcion and brother, Aurelio. Survived by his son, Tomas and daughters, Shelly (Sergio) and Misty (Christian); his seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, sister, Ysidra; brothers, Jose Cosme, Dionicio, Jose D. and Florentino; numerous nieces and nephews. Pepe was well known in his community and had many friends. Services will be held at Santa Rosa de Lima Chapel, 2015 N. Calle Central (Old Pascua Community) on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Celebration of Life to follow in the Chapel Hall. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.