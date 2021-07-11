Marvel Mcswain

of Tucson, Arizona, passed away June 24, 2021. She was born October 1, 1934, in Grants, New Mexico, and made the world a better place for over 86 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee McSwain and her sister, Peggy Griffith. She is survived by her children, Kathryn McSwain, Rebecca (David) Ramirez and Michael McSwain; grandchildren, Kenneth Ramirez, Aaron (Maggie) Ramirez, Matthew Ramirez and Sara McSwain; great-grandsons, Hayden and Reece Ramirez; siblings, Ann Dollarhide, Pat Pawlowske and Ernie Williamson, as well as many nieces and nephews. Saved as a young teenager Marvel was strong in her faith and loved the Lord. She enjoyed gardening, cooking for others, and spending time with her family and many friends. Her kind heart and humor will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial Services will be on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. Visitation at 8:30 a.m., Funeral Services at 9:30 a.m. with interment to follow.