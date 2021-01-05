GLASSBERG, Marvin
Marvin Glassberg, 84, died December 31, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona from Covid pneumonia. Born in Spring Valley, NY, he moved to Tucson with his parents, graduated from Tucson High School and the University of Arizona. He had a successful career as a stockbroker with Merrill Lynch for over 35 years. His greatest passion was his family; there was nothing he loved better than being together for holidays and dinners, especially at Mi Nidito. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jean; children, Sharon (Alan Rockowitz) and Steven (Sandra Gallagher) and eight grandchildren. Contributions in his memory can be made to Congregation Anshei Israel or Jewish Family and Children's Services of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.