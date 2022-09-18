Marvin Hanson

On September 1, 2022, Marvin L. Hanson, our beloved Dad and Grandpa, peacefully passed away at the age of 97. Marvin was born in Clear Lake, Minnesota on August 28, 1925, the eldest child of Nels and Rose Hanson. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 47 years, Rosemary Kehle; sister, Ellen Imholte and brother, Lyle Hanson. He is survived by his children, Karen Bogdan (Wayne), Carol Hanson-Rogers and Kenneth Hanson, also four grandchildren, David, Krista, Ashley and Danielle plus three great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. After his high school graduation, Marvin joined the Army/US Air Force in 1943, honorably serving in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He retired after 31 years on August 31, 1974 following his last assignment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson. During his military service, Marvin was a radio operator, gunner and mechanic on a B-17 Flying Fortress. On January 1945, he was stationed at RAF Knettishall, England and was a part of the 388th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force. A moment he was proud of was a mission, during a truce, he and crew flew 3 food drops to the people of the Netherlands. After retirement, Marvin did all the things he loved to do, including spending quality time with family and friends. A committal service will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to American Legion Post #36, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4903 or Disabled American Veterans Chapter #18.