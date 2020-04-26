Marvin Humble

HUMBLE, Marvin Lee
Devoted husband and father, went to be with our Lord Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 87. Born March 8, 1933 in Humboldt, KS on a small farm, he worked his way through college and graduated from the University of Arizona with a Master's Degree to pursue a career in education. Marvin was an educator and administrator for the Sunnyside school district and attended the Pantano Baptist church. As a UofA alumni, he enjoyed supporting the Wildcats and was an avid fan of the women's softball team for many years. Marvin is survived by his wife, Virginia and brother, Arnold; his sons, James, Marvin "Chuck" and Richard; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was greatly loved for his exceptional generosity and faithfulness toward his whole extended family and commitment to church and friends.
