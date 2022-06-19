 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marvin Moffet

  • Updated

Marvin Moffet Jan 8, 1925 - May 7, 2022.  Longtime Tucson resident World War 2 veteran died peacefully May 7, 2022, he is proceeded in death by wives Greta and Dorothy and Lloyd (son). Surviving member is Russell (son). Marvin was a son of the Midwest. He was the son of Aredella and Luther Moffet. Brother Harry Lee, Sister Laverne, Sister Rosabelle all have passed before him and now are rejoicing with him in heaven. Memorial service is at 10 a.m., June 25, 2022, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 East Broadway. Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel. 

