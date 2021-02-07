Marvis Shelby

SHELBY, Marvis Cooper
Have you heard of the Chicxulub crater? It's the giant scar on the Earth carved by the asteroid impact that killed off the dinosaurs. That's the type of hole Marvis Cooper Shelby left in her wake on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 when she passed away at home from pancreatic cancer, the "hitchhiker" as she called it.
Born on October 25, 1945 in Fallon, Nevada to Don and Norma Cooper, Marvis excelled socially and academically, first as Churchill County High School Valedictorian and then at the University of Nevada, Reno: Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, President of the Associated Women Students, Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges, Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, the list goes on.
Marvis' formidable intellect also came in handy wrangling school kids for 26 years. Beloved by the Tucson Booth-Fickett faculty and students for 22 of those, she was also the Five-Foot-Tall Enforcer (5' 1.5" according to her), head of the disciplinary committee and chief architect of the tough love system used as a model by the district for many years. Later in life, several students reminisced about her being their favorite teacher, always going above and beyond. One said he wanted to date her, to the chagrin of her two sons, but it was telling nonetheless. Exactly 40 years after being crowned with a flowered tiara as Homecoming queen of 1962, she was honored for distinguished excellence by Tucson Unified School District as one of the city's best.
Her longtime Tucson residence was a gathering place, a reliable party destination, but one where you could eat off the floor without concern. Red wine in hand, Marvis knew how to have a good time but she also cleaned her adult children's refrigerators for fun. Her house at the end of the cul-de-sac earned the moniker Hotel Marvis from family, friends and even strangers whom she routinely hosted like royalty. Vegans, the gluten-intolerant, those with bad backs or night terrors could all be assured that their annoying habits and restrictions would be accommodated without hesitation or question. At her request, there will be one last blowout shindig at Hotel Marvis, complete with Italian catering, plentiful laughter and a spotless floor once Covid is under control.
Listing all of Marvis' acts of kindness would not fit on the page and drive this already expensive obit over the edge. Whether shuttling someone to cancer treatments, starting a college fund, or delivering supplies for homeless youth, she was the one people turned to first for help because they knew the answer would always be "of course." Usually, no one had to ask; she simply showed up and did what needed to be done. The large group of diverse friendships she maintained throughout her life was testament to her compassionate soul. Her remark to the intense outpouring of love at news of her illness: "I guess I am the person I set out to be." Absolutely.
She stared down death the same way she did a lawless gaggle of 8th graders, with calm yet steeled determination. Until the very end she worried more about others than herself. "I'm glad it was you, Doctor H., to give me the news. You're such a caring and nice person", she exclaimed. "Do the dogs have water?" she whispered. Animal lover, proud Italian, popular nerd, cheese enthusiast, philosopher, bookworm, history buff, easy listening connoisseur. She was many things but most of all an example of simply how to be in this world.
Her family - two sons, Van (Kristin) and Russell (Victoria) Patterson; grandson, Nevin Koehn; her sister and best friend Kristen (Bud) Rush; her baby brother, Grady (Dianne) Cooper; her uncle, Stanley (Mary Lou) Cooper; her cousins, Fianna (Bill) Saxton, Vienna (John) Wolder and John (Jean) Beeghly, the Cunningham and Patterson clans, nieces and nephews - friends and everyone else she touched are left with her instructions to take care of each other, the crater already filling in with love and memories of her generosity and light.
Marvis loved flowers but loved people more. If you are so inclined, please donate in her name to St Francis: https://www.stfrancisinthefoothills.org/giving or Heartland Hospice: https://heartlandhospicefund.org/donate.