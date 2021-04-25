Mary Allen

ALLEN, Mary Evelyn (Dungan)
passed away on March 13, 2021 in Bainbridge Island, WA where she had resided the past three years.
Evelyn, as she was known later by her friends and family, was born July 5, 1935 in Wauneta, Kansas and later moved to San Francisco for a short period while her father worked at a factory during World War II. The family eventually settled in Mammoth, AZ where Mary Evelyn graduated high school. She graduated from the University of Arizona in 1957 and received a Masters in Library Science in 1973. She spent the majority of her career as a librarian at Emily Gray Junior High in Tucson, Arizona from 1974-1993.
Evelyn was a devoted mother and grandmother. Evelyn married Jim Wharton in 1957 and they raised three children, Will, Jeri and Gavin together. They eventually divorced and Evelyn married Ethan Toby Allen in 1978. Together, they had one son, Todd, and remained dedicated to each other until his untimely death in 2010.
Evelyn was one of those lucky people that had a job that she loved. She had a passion for books, teaching and mentoring young minds. During her time at Emily Gray she played a vital role in establishing the library as the heart of the school. She often received grants to bring in authors to speak with the children in order to give them firsthand knowledge of what it took to be a professional writer. If there was a new project or creative idea being discussed, most likely Evelyn was at the center of it. She embraced technology and was one of the first to start using computers as a valuable resource for the students and faculty. Her drive and energy were always focused on lifting up everyone around her, including students, co-workers, family, and friends.
After retiring in 1993 and moving to Brookings, OR, she continued her passion by volunteering at the public library where she also served on the board for many years and helped with the drive to get a brand new library built for the community. She mentored high school students and helped them to apply to college. Evelyn helped change the lives of so many people. Her energy, passion, kindness, and love were an inspiration to all those who knew her.
Evelyn is survived by her brothers, Richard Dungan of Tucson, AZ and Harold Dungan of Spring Valley, WI; children, Will Wharton (Patricia) of Phoenix, AZ, Jeri Stallings (Steve) of Tucson, AZ, Gavin Wharton of Tucson, AZ and Todd Allen (Marlen) of Bainbridge Island, WA; grandchildren, Ashley, Aaron, Julian, Alberto, Jimena, Emma, Olivia and Sofia.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Library Association https://ec.ala.org/donate