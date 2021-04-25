Mary Allen

Evelyn, as she was known later by her friends and family, was born July 5, 1935 in Wauneta, Kansas and later moved to San Francisco for a short period while her father worked at a factory during World War II. The family eventually settled in Mammoth, AZ where Mary Evelyn graduated high school. She graduated from the University of Arizona in 1957 and received a Masters in Library Science in 1973. She spent the majority of her career as a librarian at Emily Gray Junior High in Tucson, Arizona from 1974-1993.

Evelyn was a devoted mother and grandmother. Evelyn married Jim Wharton in 1957 and they raised three children, Will, Jeri and Gavin together. They eventually divorced and Evelyn married Ethan Toby Allen in 1978. Together, they had one son, Todd, and remained dedicated to each other until his untimely death in 2010.

Evelyn was one of those lucky people that had a job that she loved. She had a passion for books, teaching and mentoring young minds. During her time at Emily Gray she played a vital role in establishing the library as the heart of the school. She often received grants to bring in authors to speak with the children in order to give them firsthand knowledge of what it took to be a professional writer. If there was a new project or creative idea being discussed, most likely Evelyn was at the center of it. She embraced technology and was one of the first to start using computers as a valuable resource for the students and faculty. Her drive and energy were always focused on lifting up everyone around her, including students, co-workers, family, and friends.