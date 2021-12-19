 Skip to main content
Mary Ann Acers

died at the age of 85 on November 24, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. Born Mary Ann Engle in Prescott, WI on December 28,1935. Mary Ann graduated college and landed a teaching contract with TUSD. She moved to Tucson where she dedicated 40 plus years of educating elementary students. Her generous heart was not limited to children she was an avid cat lover and cherished every cat she has rescued. She is survived by her unofficial daughter, Rebecca as well as Rebecca's children, Anne Marie, Ian and Daryl and her dearest friend, Marian Bool. We would like to give a special thank you to Gorman's Assisted living and Bristol Hospice for their compassionate care. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE.

