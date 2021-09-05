Mary Ann Parker

Mary Ann passed away peacefully August 31, 2021, with family by her side, after a happy and fulfilling life. She is survived by three sons, David, Bill and Roger; four grandchildren, Ryan, Amanda, Sabra and Zach. Mary Ann worked and lived in Tucson for many years as well as spending 18 years in Salt Lake City where she had many friends and enjoyed Church activities. She graduated from Ole Miss University and was an avid Genealogist. She loved family history and connections with the past. She will be buried in Salt Lake City and there will be a memorial service in Tucson. TBA