Mary Barfield

BARFIELD, Mary "Bonita"
74, of Sahuarita, AZ, peacefully passed from this world to her eternal home on October 15, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. She was a wonderful wife and soul mate, a fantastic mother and the best "Grammy" to both her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a "Celebration of Life" Service on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. It will be held at Green Valley Baptist Church located at 1111 N La Cañada Dr., Green Valley, AZ 85614. The time will be 2:00 p.m. AZ time. The service will all also be streamed and recorded. You can view the service at https://gvbcaz.com/live/. This service will be limited because of COVID precautions. Social distancing and masks will be required.
Bonita was born in Broken Bow, OK on March 18, 1946 to parents, John L and Winona "Inez" Smith. She married the love of her life and best friend, Larry Barfield, on May 28, 1966 in Phoenix, AZ. Their lives and marriage were based on their faith in Jesus Christ from their first date until her last breath. Bonita worked for 30 years, to the day, for Tucson Newspapers. She enjoyed retirement for many years with her husband Larry. For 20+ years, Bonita and Larry were very involved at "Casas Church" serving in the children's ministry loving and caring for babies and toddlers on Sundays. Bonita loved playing the clarinet in the Casas Church Orchestra during those years. In 2007, Bonita and Larry moved to Sahuarita, AZ to help start "Common Ground Church Sahuarita". She is lovingly called the "Matriarch" of the church. One of the phrases that Bonita was heard saying regularly at the church, on social media, and frankly to anyone who would listen was, "We serve an AWESOME God." Bonita also had a nickname that she loved and was very proud of. She was called "Mrs. Coach". For 40 years her husband Larry coached multiple sports for Flowing Wells Jr High and High School, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, Sahuarita High School and Walden Grove High School. While her husband Larry was on the sideline coaching, Bonita would faithfully be in the stands cheering on her husband and yelling words of encouragement to generations of young athletes.
Bonita is preceded in death by her father and mother, John L and Winona "Inez" Smith and father and mother-in-law, Bennie "Sport" and Lois Barfield.
Bonita is survived by her partner in marriage of 54 years, Larry Barfield. Her two children and their spouses, Ben and Jill Barfield, as well as BoLynda and Steve Masseth. Bonita is also survived by her sister, Junelle Smith and her brother and his wife, John and Vivian Smith. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Ashley and her husband James Toussaint, Brandon and his wife Michaela Barfield, Daniel Masseth, Brittany Barfield and Zackary Barfield. Lastly, she was so proud of her new great-grandchildren, Archer Barfield and Jeremiah Toussaint.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in memory of Bonita by mailing a check to the "Arizona Southern Baptist Convention" at 12801 N 28th Dr #1, Phoenix, AZ 85029. Or online at https://azsbc.org/. These donations will be used to start new churches in Arizona, North America and around the world. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.