Mary Barkley

Mary Virginia Barkley passed on May 27, 2021. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 26, 1935 to two adventurous parents. Growing up they shared their varied interests and skills with Mary that would help her in life. Later she would go on to attend Westover College in Connecticut where her outgoing disposition won her many lifelong friends and her nickname Gibby. Her parents also inspired a love of horses through many a family trip to the dude ranches of Arizona and Tucson in particular. She decided to take a summer job working at one of the ranches and eventually married and raised her wonderful children, Becky Polito, Nancy Polito, Tim Polito (Ken Brown), Katrina Thibault (Wayne Thibault).

A social butterfly by nature, Mary could make friends anywhere and often did. This helped her in her entrepreneurial efforts, successfully running a small ranch and horse breeding program, opening a equine tack store, becoming a real estate agent and broker and various side businesses throughout her life. Her love of travel took her many places but it was Tucson she called home. Mary also enjoyed making jewelry, and often sold pieces while operating her gift shop or giving pieces to family and her many friends. Card nights were never boring with Mary, always ready with a smile and a story. Our family is proud to have known her and heartbroken to have lost her. She has touched many lives and her memories will be shared with so many more.