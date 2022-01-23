Mary Beachboard

born September 25, 1927 in Orlando, Florida and died January 14, 2022 Tucson, Arizona. Eldest of 14 siblings, she was preceded in death by former husband's, Curt Miller and Tom Beachboard. She was the beloved mother of Holly Campanile and Sally O'Connor (John); beloved step-mother of Kay Cochran (Stephen), Linda Sue Beachboard, Tim Beachboard (Cyndy) and John Beachboard (Martine); beloved grandmother of Chris Campanile (Beth), Vincent Campanile (deceased) (Karen), Laura Arnold, Corey Tilley (Matt), and Kate O'Connor and beloved great-grandmother of nine great-grandchildren. Mary is survived by two brothers, Fred Greene and Paul Greene (Marie). She was successful in her 30+ years in civil service, beginning her career in the early days of computing, learning on the job as her first years preceded the development of formal education in the field. Beginning as an administrative assistant, she learned how to program and troubleshoot computer hardware, then progressed to systems analysis and advanced programming working on the development of finance systems for the US Army. She capped her career as a senior information technology manager working with the Army Communications Command at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Her career was all the more notable for her achieving remarkable success in the highly technical and male-dominated field of computing. She was an avid mystery book reader. She also loved to crochet, play bridge, be the hostess, and do for others. Family and family gatherings were her passion. She was a dear friend to many and will be greatly missed.