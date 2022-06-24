Mary Brasfield-Ingram

"Grannie" passed unexpectedly on June 14, 2022 at the age of 96. Mary was born January 20, 1926 in Miles City, MT, grew up in St. Paul, MN and moved to Tucson, AZ in 1947 where she met and married her first husband, Harold Brasfield in 1953. Mary remarried in 1981 to Harold Ingram. Her final 20 years of employment were with Grant Road Lumber where she was a bookkeeper. Mary raised her four children and was a second mom to the "Water Street Gang". Mary was preceded in death by her parents Nickolas and Sophia Kotsonaros, her siblings George and Harry Kotsonaros, Dorie Stoffel and spouses Harold Brasfield and Harold Ingram. She is survived by her children Mark Brasfield, Jimmy Brasfield (Roseanne), Kathy Cuprak (Joe), Joanie Hammond (Marc), Daughter-in-law Cora Anderson (Jay) and bonus son Mike Smith; her grandchildren Brian Brasfield (Tania), Michele Hoyer (Joel), Melanie Garcia (Eddy), Aron Baquet (Julia), Lauren Johnston, Emily Rich (Tim), Matt Baquet (Gabriela), Nicholas Kavathas (Shahrazad), Ryan Moore, Austin Cuprak, Ashleigh Cuprak (Daniel), Megan Lloyd (Cody) and Ashley Hammond; great-grandchildren Madi, Jake, Amber, Dillon, Sammy, Bella, Lucia, Vivian, Blake, Beckett, Gwynnie, Aidan, Zailey, Mateo and Harley Jo; nephews Nick Kotsonaros (Betty) and Joe Stoffel; niece Barb Kaping. Grannie will be remembered for her love of God, family and especially her sense of humor and infectious laugh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Hands of Hope Tucson (handsofhopetucson.com/donate). Grannie, we will miss you holding court at your kitchen table, but as you always said, "I'm off like a herd of turtles!" A rosary will be held at 9:30am on June 27, 2022 at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 2727 West Tangerine Road, Oro Valley, AZ. A Catholic mass will follow at 10am. A graveside burial service will be held at approx. 11:30am at Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ, USA. Arrangements by Vistoso Funeral Home Oro Valley, AZ