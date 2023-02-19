Mary Jane Brown, 82, passed away while surrounded by her loved ones on February 13, 2023 after a difficult battle with lymphoma. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Stephen Brown, brother James Myers of Minnesota, son David (Michelle) Brown of Tucson, daughter Karen (Dennis) Van Dam of Cincinnati, daughter Trish (Lee) Shreeve of Salt Lake City, and her loving grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date.