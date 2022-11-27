Mary Brushmiller

86, passed away on October 7, 2022, at Banner University Hospital in Tucson. She was born on January 2, 1936, in Pittsburgh, PA to Bryant S. Pollnac and Helen Mischisen Pollnac. She attended Ingram elementary school and graduated from Crafton High School. After marriage to John George Brushmiller, the couple lived for many years in Grand Forks, N.D., where he taught chemistry at UND and Mary worked as a secretary. It was while they lived in North Dakota that Mary fulfilled her childhood dream of owning a horse. Some of her fondest memories were of riding her Quarter Horse in the sunflower fields of North Dakota. They vacationed in Arizona in the winter, and when George retired in 1995, they moved to Tucson. Sadly, he passed away in 1997. Mary continued to live in Tucson where she enjoyed the company of a circle of friends and her little dog, Happy. She enjoyed hiking in the Catalina Mountains and fall trips to New York to enjoy a play. She was an avid reader and loved animals, especially horses, and a series of pet dogs. She worked at St. Thomas church and volunteered at, and was a member of, The West, a non-profit store in Tucson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her brother, Richard B. Pollnac (Carol); cousins, Niki M. Martinelli (Gerry) and Margaret M. Dieckmann (Bill) and nieces and nephews. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.