Mary Butler

BUTLER, Mary Katherine "Katie"
Katie came from humble beginnings. She was the first child of Maria Monica and Mack Dickerson, born December 31, 1923. She grew up in a wooden shack with dirt floors and an outhouse. She had four brothers and one sister, Mack Jr., Walter, Vernon, Etta Mae and J.W. "Dubbie" Dickerson. She outlived everyone but Vern and Dubbie. She was an adoring aunt to all of their kids and grandkids and loved being Aunt Katie.
She married the love of her life, John Pershing Butler on July 11, 1942. He was an Army Air Corp pilot. They enjoyed their Air Force years and then settled in Tucson where they raised their two kids, Jon Lea (Bob) and Patrick, (Debbie). They were doting grandparents to Becky (Danny) and Andy (Brianna), Adam (Ellie) and Daniel (Julia). She took great pride in their accomplishments. Katie got to see her grandkids marry and loved all of their children, Rex, Ava, Lucy, Ozzie, Holden and River. In hospice care she asked her therapist to help her get strong enough to see her last great-grandchild born. She made it, Winnie Butler was born November 30, 2020. Along the way Katie was an accountant and president of the local chapter of the American Society of Woman Accountants, where she made wonderful life-long friends. She and John retired in 1970 and moved to Kino Bay, Mexico. There, they were adopted by the Rivera family, who greatly enriched their lives. They spent summers in the White Mountains with her brothers. In later years she traveled the world with John going on adventures with Jon Lea to Egypt, Israel and India where Jon Lea resided for several years. She had a full, active, loving life. She was determined to live long enough to vote this year and was very pleased at the outcome. She died December 5, 2020. She was buried with her beloved John (May 27, 2010) at East Lawn Cemetery with a beautiful view of the Catalina Mountains. If you are so inclined, please make a donation in her memory to the Southern Arizona Foodbank. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.