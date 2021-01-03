Mary Canavan

CANAVAN, Mary Christine
(Abrahamson Carbonaro)
was born on December 24, 1939, in Shenandoah, Iowa, and peacefully passed with her devoted husband Doug, by her side, on December 22, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. Mary was born to Joseph and Marguerite (Nee Votroubek) Abrahamson. She attended school in Shenandoah up through her sophomore year and finished her last two years of high school at University High School in Iowa City. There she met her dashing John Carbonaro when she applied for work at the University Student Union. John gave Mary the job and a lasting 46-year marriage.
They married on June 8, 1957 just after Mary graduated high school and John graduated pharmacy school. Mary and John moved to Chicago where they began their family, and then in 1962, moved to Arizona and eventually settled in Douglas. There they raised their five children and ran the family business, the Owl Drug. Once her children were older, Mary attended Cochise College where she graduated in 1977 with an associate degree in Liberal Arts with an emphasis in music. She DJ'd as "Mary Christie" at the local radio station KDAP. She even won the local Chamber of Commerce "Lady of the Year" award one year.
In 1980, the family moved to Tucson where her love of music and books led to work in radio and advertising, and volunteering at the Desert Museum and Tucson Corral of the Westerners. She was also an active life-long member of PEO, an organization dedicated to women's education. Mary loved to sing, travel, read, cook, listen to the radio (often Jazz or Classical), bird watch, and attend local events. She was most at home enjoying meals and quality time with her family. She was an avid reader her entire life and a notable editor, always looking forward to the annual UA Festival of Books. She especially enjoyed watching the grandchildren grow up, attending countless school performances, sporting events, birthdays, and graduations.
After the death of her first husband (John), Mary married Douglas Canavan in 2005. Doug became her devoted companion for over 15 years. Together the two of them enjoyed their love of reading, music, and travel. Through all times, good and bad, Doug provided Mary with a tremendous amount of love and support and she always made sure to express to those around her how grateful she was for him in her life. Mary endured a long battle with polymyositis but it did not stop her from enjoying all that life had to offer.
Mary is survived by her husband of 15 years, Douglas Canavan, of Tucson, AZ; her brother, Joseph D. Abrahamson of Scottsdale, AZ; her son, Tony Carbonaro (Verna), of Battle Ground, WA; her son, Joseph Carbonaro (Kori), of Flint, TX; her daughter, Rosemary Smith of Tucson, AZ; her daughter, Della Perez (Ben) of Yuma, AZ and daughter, Marguerite Rodriguez (Gerry) of Tempe, AZ. She leaves behind nine grandchildren, Hannah Carbonaro, Travis Fletcher, Elijah Carbonaro, Dakota Smith, Mattia Carbonaro, Rudy Rodriguez, Ruby Fletcher, Savannah Smith and Tristan Rodriguez. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and a nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents as well as her first husband, John Carbonaro; her sons-in-law, Michael Fletcher and Thomas Smith and her sister, Carolyn Abrahamson.Memorial service arrangements are pending with DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.