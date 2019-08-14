CARRILLO, Mary Esther
April 19, 1917 - August 9, 2019
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Rosa Mendoza; Joe, her husband of over 60 years and son, Joe Jr., who died in action in Viet Nam. She is survived by her son, Richard (Georgia); daughter, Nadine (Jerry); granddaughters, Veronica and Stacey (Douglas); grandson, Rich; two great-grandsons, Gregory and Bradley Masterson and two great-granddaughters, Nicole and Bailey Carrillo. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (North Chapel), with a Rosary recited at 8:30 a.m. Mass will follow, 10:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Church. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. We love you Mom. May you rest in peace at last. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.