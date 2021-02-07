Mary Castillo

 Skip to main content
CASTILLO, Mary Lou

85, of Tucson, went home to be with our Lord on January 20,2021. She is survived by four children, Linda Garcia, Consuelo Castillo, Maria Elena Valenzuela and John J Castillo. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Mike G. Castillo; son, Michael Castillo and her parents, Juan and Hilaria Escoto and infant sister, Consuelo Escoto.Mary Lou will be laid to rest on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in a private ceremony.Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.

