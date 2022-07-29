Mary Caswell of Tucson, Arizona, passed away July 25, 2022 after a long fight with leukemia. She was 78 years old. Mary is survived by her stepsons Don (Kathie) and David (Barbara), and her three grandchildren, Benjamin, Emma and Shannon. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Joseph & Shirley Gibbas, her husband Homer Caswell and her son John Seger. Born in Greenfield, MA, Mary spent 20 productive years with Hilton Hotels Corporation. Upon retirement, she had the pleasure to volunteer with the Town of Oro Valley, Arizona, receiving the Volunteer of the Year in 2010 while serving on the Development Review Board and Planning & Zoning. She was also very active with the Rancho Vistoso Homeowners Association, as well as the Eagle Crest Ranch Homeowners Association. She served as a trustee of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, was a board member of the Miami Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, and was a member of the Arizona Planning Association as a citizen advisor. Her many passions included gardening, especially orchids, painting, sewing and playing with her beloved dogs. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Bring's.