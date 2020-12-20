 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Caviglia

Mary Caviglia

  • Updated

CAVIGLIA, Mary Louise

88, passed away December 12, 2020.

--

Preceded in death by father, Francisco Meza; mother, Antonia Avila; stepfather, Carlos Avila and brother, Frank Meza.

--

Survived by husband, Albert Caviglia;

son, Charles (Dianne) Caviglia; sisters, Mary O. Leon,

Ana M. Gonzalez and Cris (George) Figueroa;

five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

--

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private.

--

Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News