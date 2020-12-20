Mary Caviglia

CAVIGLIA, Mary Louise
88, passed away December 12, 2020.
--
Preceded in death by father, Francisco Meza; mother, Antonia Avila; stepfather, Carlos Avila and brother, Frank Meza.
--
Survived by husband, Albert Caviglia;
son, Charles (Dianne) Caviglia; sisters, Mary O. Leon,
Ana M. Gonzalez and Cris (George) Figueroa;
five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
--
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private.
--
Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
