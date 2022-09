Mary Collins

Dr. Mary E. Collins, 102, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. A retired Colonel, U.S. Army Medical Corps, was loved by all who knew her. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson. Burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.