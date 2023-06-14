Mary Ellen Cruz 77 passed away peacefully on June 5, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Cruz; her loving mother, Librada; father, Ramon and brother, Bobby. She is survived by her three children, Richard (Dana), Paul and Vanessa (Alan). She has 5 grandchildren whom she loved and was very proud of, Justin, Amanda, Eric, Lauren, and Ryan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Those who knew her, understood her love for WHEEL OF FORTUNE and word search puzzles. We would like to thank the Hospice Team at TMC, her hospice nurse Kate, social worker Victoria, nurse Kaylee, Chaplin Inga, and a special thanks to Carmen for coming and bringing her communion. We would also like to remind people to choose kindness and compassion. We need this most in the world. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.