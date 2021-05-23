Mary Darling

With no living grandparents, Mary Ann was adopted as a granddaughter by three of her mother's friends, as well as her Aunt Gussie and Uncle Neil. They all doted on, loved on and spoiled Mary Ann as their own, and she held dear that she was thoroughly loved by them all.

Mary Ann attended Spring Garden and Yantacaw Elementary Schools, Nutley Junior High and Nutley High School, where she amassed "oodles" of friends: the boys next door, Johnny and Freddy; "The Girls," Reenie, Pat, Joan, Mary, Carolyn, Jo Ann; The "Jersey Girls," Jane, Cynthia, Audrey, Judy, Barbara, Vera Jane; the neighborhood girls, Winnie, Lynn, Babs, another Jane, and Gain; and the DD's (identity unknown due to sworn secrecy). Our "Jersey Girl," Mary Ann loved the ocean (NOT the Pacific), and spent many a summer with her girlfriends on Normandy Beach at the Jersey Shore. She also waited tables at the Normandy Inn for a little extra spending money.

In 1953, Mary Ann was off to college, attending St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, were she was a math major, science minor, President of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, learned to ski and enjoyed watching her Saints play ice hockey. Upon graduation in 1957, Mary Ann returned to Nutley to teach math at Nutley Junior High.