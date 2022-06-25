Mary Datri

Mary Louise Datri passed away on the evening of June 4th, 2022 at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Mary was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on January 31, 1927, married in 1948 and moved to Eugene, Oregon with her husband and family in the 1950's. in 1957 she graduated the University of Oregon and began a teaching career in the Eugene area, returning to UofO to earn a master's degree in 1971. After 20 years in Eugene Mary retired to the clear skies and sunshine of Tucson. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Risty-Schon, daughter Besty Datri, son Gary Datri (Evelyn), her grandchildren Amber Roche, Arlen Roche, Brian Eimstad, Lindsay Jenkins, Joseph Datri, Daniele Ott, Angela Brown and many great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Joe Datri (2012), Mary will always be remembered for being independent, fair and generous. Mary never complained and never had a bad word to say about anyone except politicians and a certain basketball announcer named Bill. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother and wife, and received rave reviews from all who knew her. She will be greatly missed and leaves us rich with memories. Rest in Peace Mom, we'll take it from here. Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel.