89, passed away peacefully December 4, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. She was born March 12, 1932 in South Bend, Indiana. Mary attended Purdue University and The University of Michigan earning a B.S. and a M.A. in Library Science. She lived 45 years in Tempe, AZ, where she enjoyed working as a school librarian. She was active in Salt River Panhellenic and Tempe Meals on Wheels; loved meeting people, traveling and helping others. She was known to be generous and exclaim, "have fun"! Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Homer Earl and sister, Eleanor Earl. She is survived by the many who loved her dearly. No services will be held. Burial will be in Bourbon, Indiana. Donations may be made to Tempe Meals on Wheels 2525 E. Southern Ave., Tempe, AZ, 85282. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.