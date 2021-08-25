FAIN, Mary Patricia Bennen
August 30, 1935 - July 28, 2021
On July 28, 2021, Mary Patricia "Bennen" Fain, 85, was called home. She passed peacefully with her two daughters holding her hands and comforting her as she transitioned onto her next adventure.
Pat was a native of Arizona, born and raised in Nogales. She was the daughter of Carlos Bennen and Barbara Mastick Bennen. Pat was the middle child she had an older sister, Sheila Bennen and younger brother, Robert Bennen.
Pat was married at a young age and had three children, Victor, Susie and Linda. She then divorced and raised her children on her own. Family was important to her she took motherhood very seriously and devoted her life to her children and family.
Pat's life was not an easy one. In her thirties after her divorce she broke her back and was hospitalized for a long time and even paralyzed, for a period of time. Sometimes she worked up to three jobs to provide for her children with a beautiful and loving home.
In 1978 she lost her only son Victor, which was very devastating to her. But through it all she kept her faith and her wonderful sense of humor. Pat's strength and wisdom was admired by many. She always said, "God, whatever you have for me, bring it on! I want to live this life right and pass every test you give me." She passed them all with flying colors.
Pat loved life regardless of hardships. She had a passion and a green thumb for gardening. She loved to laugh and joke around continuously even up to her last breath. She was so young at heart. The funny stories and memories will go on for years to come.
In addition to her son Victor Fain, Pat was preceded in death by her father, Carlos Bennen; mother, Barbara Mastick Bennen; sister, Sheila Bennen and nephew, Bobby Bennen.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Bennen (Rosie); daughters, Susie Fain (Sue), Linda Alsaigel (Ali); seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, four nieces. a nephew, three great-nieces and four great-nephews.
Live, love, laugh with the angels, this is our wish for you!
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Pat Fain Memorial Scholarship. Mom always wanted to go to college and never had the opportunity. We would like to give some assistance to a Nogales youth who might need some help.
Checks can be mailed: Nogales Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 6094, Nogales, Arizona 85628. Please write Pat Fain on the memo line of the check.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at The Nogales Sacred Heart Parish, 272 N. Rodriguez Street, Nogales, Arizona, 85621 9:30 a.m. Rosary; 10:00 a.m. Mass. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & BURIAL.