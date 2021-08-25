FAIN, Mary Patricia Bennen

August 30, 1935 - July 28, 2021

On July 28, 2021, Mary Patricia "Bennen" Fain, 85, was called home. She passed peacefully with her two daughters holding her hands and comforting her as she transitioned onto her next adventure.

Pat was a native of Arizona, born and raised in Nogales. She was the daughter of Carlos Bennen and Barbara Mastick Bennen. Pat was the middle child she had an older sister, Sheila Bennen and younger brother, Robert Bennen.

Pat was married at a young age and had three children, Victor, Susie and Linda. She then divorced and raised her children on her own. Family was important to her she took motherhood very seriously and devoted her life to her children and family.

Pat's life was not an easy one. In her thirties after her divorce she broke her back and was hospitalized for a long time and even paralyzed, for a period of time. Sometimes she worked up to three jobs to provide for her children with a beautiful and loving home.