Mary Fierros

79, departed this life on July 4, 2021, to join her loved ones in heaven. Tonia was surround by her loving family during this final chapter in her life. She is survived by her children, Rosemary and Roy Fierros. She will be missed by all, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Tonia was extremely strong and confident and passed these traits on to her children. She taught us how to be strong, giving and loving.