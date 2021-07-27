 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Fierros

Mary Fierros

FIERROS, Mary Bonillas "Tonia"

79, departed this life on July 4, 2021, to join her loved ones in heaven. Tonia was surround by her loving family during this final chapter in her life. She is survived by her children, Rosemary and Roy Fierros. She will be missed by all, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Tonia was extremely strong and confident and passed these traits on to her children. She taught us how to be strong, giving and loving.

Services on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Santa Cruz Church. Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Holy Hope Cemetery immediately following Mass. Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the man who turned his garage into a free school for migrants

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News