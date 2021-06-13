Mary Forren

FORREN, Mary Jo "Jo"

was born June 20, 1936, in Atlanta, Illinois and passed away May 21, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona.

Jo was predeceased in death by her parents, three siblings and her daughter, Jolee Valenzuela.

Jo is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dolly Lee Forren. Jo and Dolly were married in September 1954. They moved from Illinois in 1956 before settling in Tucson in 1959. Jo is also survived by daughters, Julie Gaines (Bill), Lisa Heintz (Dave), Janet Bruce (Randy) and her "fifth daughter" Nina Albert. Jo is also survived by ten grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

While raising a family, Jo worked for 23 years at St. Mary's Hospital. After retiring, Jo loved traveling while researching her genealogy. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, playing the organ and taking music classes. Jo took pride in creating gifts for her family and friends. She loved to be surrounded by her growing family. Jo was a wonderful sister, wife, mother, aunt and grandma with a loving heart that never judged a soul.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jo's name to your favorite charity.A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021 at South Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.