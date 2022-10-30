Mary Freeman

Mary Sue Freeman had a life well-lived. She was born March 23, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio, and passed October 18, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona. After graduating from Ohio State University, her professional career took her to San Diego where she developed a life-long devotion to natural healing and taught at therapeutic schools. Mary prided herself on developing many professional friendships from Wisconsin, Florida, Nebraska, California and Arizona that turned into life-long personal friends. As a founding member of Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption and past president of Arizona Greyhound Rescue, Mary helped place hundreds of greyhounds into loving homes over the past 20 years. Secretly, Mary was really a cat person, having shared her life with many. During football season she cheered for her much-loved Buckeyes. French lessons at Alliance Francaise of Tucson brought great joy and new friendships with teachers and fellow students. Mary enjoyed oil painting and photography at which she was professionally proficient. Mary loved the outdoors and was an avid bird watcher. Mary was devoted to her loving wife and best friend of 33 years, Diana K. Hansen. She is further survived by stepsons Kurt Hansen (San Francisco) and Eric Hansen (San Francisco) and his husband Roger Tellis, dear sister Nancy Webster (Hudson, Fla.), cousin Jon Frazier (Lewes, Del.), and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends throughout the country. Finally, Mary is greatly missed by her red tabby, Barney Cat. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations in Mary's memory appreciated to Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 501c3 non-profit organization Arrangements made by Bring's Broadway Chapel.