Mary Furlong

Mary Furlong

  • Updated

Furlong, Mary Elizabeth

Mary Elizabeth Furlong, 84 of Sun City West, Arizona passed peacefully on the morning of January 10, 2022. Mary was born on June 16. 1937 in Indianapolis, Indiana.Mary is a 1955 Phoenix Union graduate. She married John Nicholas Furlong in December of 1955 and was a loving wife and mother. Mary was a co-owner and ran the bookkeeping department for the family print shops until she retired in 1999. She loved traveling in their motorhome with John and their RV friends.She was predeceased by her father George Totton; mother Mary McGee; brother, GB Totton and grandson, Brandon Oliver. Mary is survived by husband John Nicholas Furlong (Sun City West, AZ), and children, Pam Furlong (Sun City West, AZ), Larry Furlong, wife Kathy Furlong and grandson, Harrison Furlong (Paradise Valley, AZ). The family would like to thank Edyta Wieczorek, owner of The Right Care Assisted Living for her compassionate care of Mary the last 3 months of her life.

